Gympie 'mumtrepreneur' takes on boutique babywear market

Gympie businesswoman Lisa Mordey with the inspiration for her new business H M Collections, her 11-week-old daughter, Harper Maree.

Gympie businesswoman Lisa Mordey with the inspiration for her new business H M Collections, her 11-week-old daughter, Harper Maree. Donna Jones

INSPIRATION for new businesses come in all shapes and sizes and for one Gympie woman, that size was tiny and shaped like her beautiful new-born daughter.

The H M Collection is a range of exclusive baby products at affordable prices and run by Lisa Mordey.

Named after her 11-week-old daughter, Harper Maree, the new business carries lines not currently available in Gympie and serves two purposes for Mrs Mordey - it allows her to maintain a career, while still spending plenty of time with the newest love in her life.

"I just found that if you didn't want something generic from Big W or somewhere like that, there aren't certain things available in Gympie. I've found a bit of a niche,” she said.

Mrs Mordey currently runs the business out of her Southside home garage and uses Facebook and Instagram to highlight her quality products.

Working from her home gives customers the opportunity to inspect the merchandise in person unlike buying online, which can be very hit and miss, she said.

Harper is Mrs Mordey's first child and was born six weeks early, spending the first few weeks of her life in the Neo Natal section of the Sunshine Coast Hospital.

As well as being the most well behaved baby, she is a perfect model for the range of headbands, burp clothes, romper suits and milestone plaques and other products on offer from H M Collection.

The clothing ranges from newborn up to 12 or 18 months and is available in limited runs so that fashion forward bubs can have a look as unique as they are.

Mrs Mordey (nee Walsh) was raised in Gympie and went to school at Gympie State High School.

She left soon after graduating but moved back with her husband once the couple were expecting, to be closer to Mrs Mordey's parents, who still live in Amamoor.

Mrs Mordey has just started to combine some of her product lines into packs, perfect she said for expectant parents and baby showers.

She said she is trying to keep the markup on her product lines low in order to be competitive and for another reason.

"I'm trying to get my name out there,” she said.

She is also looking at getting shop frontage, possibly within the next month to six weeks, but that is still in the planning and negotiation stage.

Items in the H M Collection are available to view and purchase by appointment and more details can be found at www.facebook.com/HM-Collection-2355950354684764 or www.instagram.com/h.m._collection.