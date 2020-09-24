Gympie mum steals wallet after ‘life unravels’

Catriona Anne Williams pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet left on the floor of the Phoenix Hotel and using a card inside it to buy a six-pack of Bundaberg Rum.

A GYMPIE mother who stole a wallet and used its contents to buy a six-pack of rum said she “fell back on hold habits”.

Catriona Anne Williams stumbled across the leather wallet after its owner dropped it on the Phoenix Hotel’s floor on February 7.

Williams, 29, first kicked the wallet along the floor when she found it, then picked it up, concealed it and used a bank card inside it to buy a six-pack of Bundaberg Rum.

Williams was sentenced to one month jail and fined $300.

This was all caught on CCTV.

Williams was faced with charges for theft and fraud but also three more for unlawfully possessing dangerous and prescription drugs and a syringe.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrates Court things “unravelled in spectacular fashion” around February, including a falling out with housemates.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Williams guilty plea to all five charges, and sentenced her to one month jail, suspended for six months.

She was also fined $300.