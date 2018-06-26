Gympie mum spat on, slapped old man in road rage attack

COURT: A woman has pleaded guilty to serious assault and wilful damage after a road rage incident earlier this year in Gympie.

A Gympie woman who spat on and slapped a man in his 60s during a road rage incident did so with her 10-year-old daughter in the car.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard today, the 41-year-old woman became enraged when her car and the older man's car were merging near Kidd Bridge earlier this year.

Rebecca Ann Clarke, of Gympie, was driving her car towards Kidd Bridge from the Monkland Street traffic lights on Monday, March 19, at 8:25am when the man's vehicle merged in front of her.

Police Prosecutor Lisa Manns said the victim was then followed along Exhibition Road to Stumm Road before coming to a halt at Cooloola Christian College.

Clarke stopped her vehicle in the middle of College Road, exited the vehicle and approached the victim, the court heard.

It heard an altercation then occurred where the victim was spat on, causing saliva to land on his glasses and down the right side of his face.

Clarke then slapped the man through the car window; the victim then raised his hand to defend himself the court heard.

Clarke grabbed his arm and dug her nails in, causing broken skin in numerous places.

She then began punching and kicking the car, causing a dent.

An apology had been written but not to the victim himself, the court heard.

Clarke pleaded guilty to serious assault and wilful damage.

She was ordered to do 80 hours of community service.

Magistrate Sinclair took into consideration Clarke's willingness to pay $500 compensation as well as $748 in restitution.