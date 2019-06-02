Gympie mum punched and kicked children, jailed

MUM JAILED: A Monkland mother was sent to jail after a courtroom heard she punched and kicked her two children late last year.

A MONKLAND mother who dragged her 10-year-old daughter by the hair before punching her in the face, then kicked and punched her seven-year-old child in the chest will spend at least the next two months in jail.

A 28-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a number of serious charges this week including common assault, assault with bodily harm, wilful damage, assaulting a police officer, obstructing police and stealing.

She appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink where the violent outburst was described in detail.

The woman's 10-year-old daughter was sitting in a lounge chair when her mother grabbed her by the pony-tail and began shaking her.

She then pushed her into a bedroom before punching her in the face, causing bruising and swelling, the court was told.

The defendant went on to kick her seven-year-old daughter in the chest who retaliated by biting her mother's finger, giving the child a chance to escape outside.

"I cannot understand a mother doing this,” Magistrate Graham Hillan told the defendant.

"I asked her to go outside, your honour,” the woman said.

Mr Hillan said the offences were very serious.

"It doesn't entitle you to kick her in the heart area and do what you did to the other victim.”

The woman's four children had been removed from her care after the violent incident, the court was told.

The defendant's solicitor said it was his client's goal to reconnect and re-establish her family, but acknowledged it would be a long process.

The defendant, who was diagnosed with bipolar in 2013, had addressed her drug use and had acknowledged that she needed to hit rock bottom before changing, he said.

The defendant was given an 18-month sentence, with the 109 days served in custody taken into account and ordered to pay $131.30 restitution.

The woman will be eligible for parole on August 7, 2019.