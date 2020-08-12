Gympie mum pawned generator stolen from neighbour’s shed

The woman traded in a generator for cash at the Mary St store, not knowing the generator had been stolen. Picture: Facebook Gympie Cash and Stock Traders

A GYMPIE mum who traded a stolen generator for cash at a Gympie pawn shop said she did not know where it came from when she was asked to make the trade for her partner.

On February 20, Kim Louise Martin, 43, and her partner attended Cash and Stock Traders Gympie in Mary Street to trade in a generator that had been stolen from a shed at Victory Heights.

Martin said she was asked to make the transaction and sign for it because they needed ID, and her partner did not have a licence, and she sold the generator for $175.

On May 2, police arrived at their Victory Heights home to investigate, and saw that the shed the generator was stolen from could be seen from their property.

Martin said she did not know the generator was stolen and was charged with dishonestly obtaining the money, and her partner was also charged with other offences.

Martin pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and her partner will appear in court again on August 31.

The court heard Martin was a hospitality worker and mother to a 10-month-old baby.

She was fined $300 and ordered to pay $175 restitution.