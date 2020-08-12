Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman traded in a generator for cash at the Mary St store, not knowing the generator had been stolen. Picture: Facebook Gympie Cash and Stock Traders
The woman traded in a generator for cash at the Mary St store, not knowing the generator had been stolen. Picture: Facebook Gympie Cash and Stock Traders
News

Gympie mum pawned generator stolen from neighbour’s shed

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
12th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE mum who traded a stolen generator for cash at a Gympie pawn shop said she did not know where it came from when she was asked to make the trade for her partner.

On February 20, Kim Louise Martin, 43, and her partner attended Cash and Stock Traders Gympie in Mary Street to trade in a generator that had been stolen from a shed at Victory Heights.

Martin said she was asked to make the transaction and sign for it because they needed ID, and her partner did not have a licence, and she sold the generator for $175.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

On May 2, police arrived at their Victory Heights home to investigate, and saw that the shed the generator was stolen from could be seen from their property.

Martin said she did not know the generator was stolen and was charged with dishonestly obtaining the money, and her partner was also charged with other offences.

Martin pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and her partner will appear in court again on August 31.

The court heard Martin was a hospitality worker and mother to a 10-month-old baby.

She was fined $300 and ordered to pay $175 restitution.

gympie crime gympie magistrates court pawn shop
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident

        Premium Content Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident

        News The man, in his 60s, was using a chainsaw at a property in the region

        Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        Premium Content Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        News Mum and school teacher by day, talented foodie and businesswoman blogger by night...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Gympie?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Gympie?

        News Eight contenders are in the running for 2020 bragging rights.

        Get more from your Gympie Times digital subscription

        Get more from your Gympie Times digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites