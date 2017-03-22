Gympie mum of three now homeless for two months

OUT OF OPTIONS: Gympie Community Action is one of the services for homeless in Gympie run off their feet.

"I FEEL like I'm at the end of my tether,” the Gympie mother of three says, holding back tears.

"I'm trying to do right by my kids, do right by myself but we've got no options left.”

"Sarah's” family has been left homeless for nearly eight weeks, forced to seek accommodation wherever she can.

It's a process she's described as "exhausting” and "emotionally devastating”, made all the more difficult by her attempts to genuinely turn her life around.

This was the year, she explained, where it was all supposed to change.

"I'm trying to get onto the right track, to put a roof over my kids' heads, somewhere close to school and the shops,” she says.

"But all people see when they look at me is who I used to be, it's disgusting.”

Sarah admits her past, in which she has dealt with and overcome serious drug addictions, has coloured her interactions when it comes to finding a new home.

With no rental history to speak of and having exhausted what few options exist for Gympie's homeless community, Sarah said the near-future was looking very uncertain for her and her children.

As it stands, it's unlikely if Sarah even could access emergency of public housing in Gympie.

The few resources available are stretched to the limit as is, a problem that will continue to grow as the population of the region increases.

"For a region of 50,000 people, we maybe have the ability to house 100-150 people,” says Judy Brauer from Community Action Gympie.

"It's not sustainable however you look at it.”

Mrs Brauer confirmed she knew of Sarah's situation, but ultimately concedes there were few remaining options for her in Gympie.

It's a situation Sarah refuses to accept, saying that despite her delayed attempts to re-enter public housing, there were a number of empty public homes sitting in her neighbourhood.

"We're human beings, we're not just numbers,” she says.

"There's just not enough attention being given to the homeless community here in Gympie - the problem is so much bigger than the resources we've got.”

Sarah has considered leaving Gympie, as has been suggested by the housing department, but notes that with small children and medical issues of her own it remains a far-fetched idea.

"I've been down a hard road, like a lot of other people in this community,” she says.

"I don't have a million dollars, or a fancy car or fancy clothes, I'm just trying to get by like everybody else.”

The Gympie Times has contacted the Department of Housing and Public Works for a comment on this story.