Gympie mum ‘grateful’ five years on from brush with death

FIVE years on from a brush with death, well-loved Gympie mum and photographer Tracey Devereaux is focusing on what she’s grateful for.

Life was looking a whole lot different for the wife of Division 4 councillor Bruce Devereaux in October 2015, when an infection nearly spelled the end much too soon.

Tracey Devereaux underwent surgery after surgery in a long-term health battle.

‘I have a badass scar:’ Tracey Devereaux reflects

Tracey was in an induced coma for more than two weeks after an aneurysm in her small bowel ruptured and caused internal bleeding into her stomach cavity.

She underwent multiple operations, even being airlifted from Nambour to Brisbane mid-procedure when medical staff brought her bank from the brink.

Tracey Devereaux after undergoing major surgery.

A tiny surgical coil lodged in her artery and cut off the bloody supply to her bowel.

Chatting with The Gympie Times halfway between then and now, Tracey said her battles had given her a “badass scar” but had not taken away her enthusiasm for life.

“I am just as positive and enthusiastic about life as I have always been,” Tracey said.

“But the anxiety with the kids especially was high for a long time, but now even they are back to their old ways, pushing their boundaries and our patience.”

Bruce and Tracey Devereaux and their large family.

Another two and a half years has passed since then, and the popular Gympie resident took to Facebook this week to express her thanks for the endless love and support she has felt in her community.

“Looking through my memories from five years ago today and just wanted to say how lucky and grateful I feel for having so many wonder people in my life,” Tracey wrote.

“I’ve gone back through and read the posts I was tagged in and looked at all the gorgeous candles you had burning for the family and me.

“I have no words to explain how beautiful you all are and how much I appreciate every single one of you.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for keeping an eye on our little big family.”

The Gympie Times would like to congratulate Tracey and the Devereaux family on such wonderful progress made in the last five years.