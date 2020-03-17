Gympie mum goes from 130kg to cover girl

Chelsea Dixon lost an amazing 55kgs and is due to appear in a national magazine spread for The Healthy Mummy next Monday, March 23.

Chelsea Dixon lost an amazing 55kgs and is due to appear in a national magazine spread for The Healthy Mummy next Monday, March 23.

FROM being camera shy to being a cover girl was a journey that took Gympie mum of four, Chelsea Dixon a single year.

Ms Dixon, aged 32, said she cried for weeks after seeing a picture of herself at Pizza Hut on a family night out.

Virus likely to shut down Gympie's biggest events.

Gympie candidates grilled on region's biggest issues.

Tipping the scales at 130kg, Ms Dixon said it was the shock she needed to reboot her life.

That’s when she joined The Healthy Mummy 28 day challenge.

Chelsea Dixon cried for weeks after seeing a picture of herself at this weight.

“I was thinking if I lost just 5 or 10 kilos I’d be stoked,” she said.

Now, she’s lost 55kg and next week will appear in a double page spread of The Healthy Mummy magazine.

The challenge included downloading a smart phone app that has recipes, exercises and other helpful information that Ms Dixon used to overhaul her life incrementally.

“While I was bigger, I wasn’t about to get down on the floor and do the exercises, so I just did what worked for me until I was able to get down there,” she said.

She said initially she started just walking around her block.

Chelsea Dixon after her amazing transformation, losing 55kgs.

“It used to take me about 15 to 20 minutes to get around it. Now I can do it in 5 minutes,” she said.

But the biggest advantage is she now has the energy to keep up with her partner and four children.

What kept her going was constantly seeing results.

“I’d see the results and that would spur me on,” she said.

Appearing in the magazine is just the icing on the cake for Ms Dixon., who said she was pampered during the photoshoot process.

“It’s absolutely amazing and boosted my confidence,” she said.

The Healthy Mummy magazine comes out next Monday, March 23.