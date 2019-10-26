Gympie mum, DV survivor details ‘out of the box’ strategies

A GYMPIE mum and domestic violence survivor has gone public about sharing her experiences in the hope of helping other victims.

Grace Hart says her “Beyond Domestic Violence” movement is focused primarily on what she calls “The Unseen Advantage”, which encourages those in violent or threatening relationships to use “out of the box tools” for help.

Ms Hart says the approach, which takes a focus on self-awareness, empowerment and “unseen energies”, became clear to her while she was still a victim.

“Most people think that DV is only about physical violence, it’s far more than that,” Ms Hart said.

“Abuse takes many forms. There are many support services that do a wonderful job, and yet for me nothing was really changing, I still could not leave or speak openly to anyone. I was consumed by fear, I felt overwhelmed, hopeless.

“Then there was a moment during a D.V. episode that I experienced remarkable clarity. I started to be truly present, to pay attention to the unseen energies. It was then that everything changed.

“I began to see the (indicators) of abuse and make choices that helped me navigate my way … into self-empowerment.

“I realised that being present with my own awareness was key. Possibilities, people and ways to get free of the abuse opened up and started to become my new normal. I became stronger, more confident and happier.”

Ms Hart said more people around her started asking for her help “over several years”, inspiring her to spread her message.

She said the “Unseen Advantage” is meant to complement existing DV support services, not replace them.

“What I would love others to know is that energy is our first language. We have forgotten that and put way too much focus on the words and actions of others — that’s why we keep listening to the lies that they will change rather than looking at what is actually happening,” she said.

“I wish to open doors for others to know that they too can learn to change the energy to change their life.

“In my book due out next month, ‘Beyond Domestic Violence,’ on my Beyond Domestic Violence Facebook page and in my weekly groups in Gympie, I offer out of the box tools to empower those suffering to move beyond pain, conflict, abuse and violence by developing and using skills with unseen energies, spot predictors of abuse, and break the cycle of abuse and control.”

Follow Grace on Facebook at Beyond Domestic Violence, or her website theunseenadvantage.com.

If you or anyone you know needs support contact:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.