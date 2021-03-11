Gympie mum drove disqualified on day she was due in court

GENERIC PIC: ‘Your past catches up’: 34yo mum caught illegally driving two hours away from home on court hearing day.

A Gympie mother of two has been given a suspended jail sentence after she was caught disqualified driving on the Gold Coast when she was due in court to face other charges.

Rose-Ann Miller, 34, pleaded guilty to five charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, with the most serious being her second disqualified drive, committed while she was on bail.

The court heard that on November 29, 2020, police were called to a street disturbance on Mt Pleasant Rd Gympie, where they saw Miller in her car.

In checking her licence, they discovered she had been driving while disqualified, and that the car was uninsured and unregistered. It was also displaying number plates registered to another vehicle, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the next time Miller drove while disqualified was on January 7, the day she was due in Gympie Magistrates Court to face traffic charges.

In response to this, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said:

“Instead of being in court here she was driving, when she shouldn’t have been driving, down on the Gold Coast”.

“Your past catches up,” Mr Callaghan said.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Miller had hired a car from the Gold Coast airport as she was returning from a family member’s wake in New South Wales.

For the first disqualified drive, Miller was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two years from July 25.

For driving uninsured, she was fined $300.

Her punishment for the second disqualified drive in the Gold Coast was three months jail, suspended for 12 months.