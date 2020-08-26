Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kayla Redshaw
Kayla Redshaw
News

Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

Maddie Manwaring
26th Aug 2020 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE mum who caused more than $1000 damage to a rental house during a fight with her partner was on parole at the time, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

READ MORE

On March 25, Kayla Jean Redshaw, 29, and her then-partner were staying in a rental home in Curra when they started arguing, and Redshaw threw a coffee mug across the room, smashing it.

Kayla Redshaw
Kayla Redshaw

Redshaw then smashed a TV, which was connected to a stereo, and both were destroyed.

She then tried to hit her boyfriend with a rod, but missed and hit a door, and the total damage caused was $1057.

Redshaw’s boyfriend called the police about 2pm that day; initially Redshaw denied the offence, but was issued a notice to appear and charged with wilful and unlawful property damage.

The court heard Redshaw was not with her partner anymore, and said he was manipulative, controlling and had broken her phone on the day of the offence.

Redshaw pleaded guilty and was given a three month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay $1057 in compensation referred to SPER.

gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Today’s news: Unemployment spikes, local lad to give $5000

        Premium Content Today’s news: Unemployment spikes, local lad to give $5000

        News Yet another chilly start as we reach the halfway mark of our last full week of...

        Single dad had 67 marijuana plants growing in his backyard

        Premium Content Single dad had 67 marijuana plants growing in his backyard

        News Gympie police tracked the GPS on a stolen mini-excavator to the 37-year-old man’s...

        Gaming for good: Kingaroy gamer battling it out for charity

        Premium Content Gaming for good: Kingaroy gamer battling it out for charity

        Community A KINGAROY Twitch live streamer has found a way to use the gaming platform for a...