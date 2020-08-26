Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

A GYMPIE mum who caused more than $1000 damage to a rental house during a fight with her partner was on parole at the time, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

On March 25, Kayla Jean Redshaw, 29, and her then-partner were staying in a rental home in Curra when they started arguing, and Redshaw threw a coffee mug across the room, smashing it.

Kayla Redshaw

Redshaw then smashed a TV, which was connected to a stereo, and both were destroyed.

She then tried to hit her boyfriend with a rod, but missed and hit a door, and the total damage caused was $1057.

Redshaw’s boyfriend called the police about 2pm that day; initially Redshaw denied the offence, but was issued a notice to appear and charged with wilful and unlawful property damage.

The court heard Redshaw was not with her partner anymore, and said he was manipulative, controlling and had broken her phone on the day of the offence.

Redshaw pleaded guilty and was given a three month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay $1057 in compensation referred to SPER.