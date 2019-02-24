Menu
A Gympie woman cancelled a mobile phone SIM to try and help her jailed son destroy evidence.
News

Gympie mum cancelled SIM card to try and help jailed son

JOSH PRESTON
24th Feb 2019 12:10 AM
HER son was asking for help from his jail cell, and Carol Ann McCook simply couldn't refuse.

McCook, 64, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Thursday to one charge of perverting the course of justice - almost two years on from the time of offending.

In what Judge Glen Cash described as "unusual circumstances” of the offence, McCook's then 33-year-old son was taken into custody on suspicion of drug offences in March 2017 and was remanded in custody after later being charged with trafficking.

The court heard her son phoned McCook while in custody to discuss a phone police had seized, reportedly wary the device contained potentially incriminating evidence.

McCook was asked to cancel the phone's SIM card, which she did despite raising doubts as to if it would have any bearing on the police investigation.

Judge Cash noted McCook cancelled the SIM in part so she wouldn't have to keep paying for the phone's contract but held hope that it "could have some positive effect” on her son's position.

McCook also took down notes after her son instructed her on how to remotely wipe the phone in further conversations, but those actions were not considered an attempt to pervert the course of justice in themselves.

Instead, Judge Cash said the fact McCook engaged in the conversations were enough to give him further indication that cancelling the SIM was a legitimate attempt.

The court heard police discovered her actions and went to her home, where she admitted to cancelling the SIM and writing down the instructions.

Judge Cash said McCook's status as an otherwise "good citizen” and her feelings of pressure from her incarcerated son were also to be considered in approaching sentencing for an offence punishable by as much as seven years in prison.

He released McCook on a $1000 good behaviour bond effective for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

