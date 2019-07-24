The Gympie mum bringing party dreams to life

READY TO PARTY: Teepee Tops By Chloe has opened in Gympie.

BUSINESS must be good for new, home-based Gympie enterprise Teepee Tops By Chloe, as the next two months are fully booked.

Living a FIFO lifestyle, Chloe Moloney said she understood the "busy on the go family dynamic" and has always loved parties.

"I have always been a bit over the top when it comes to parties, but what can I say I like to be 'a little bit extra'.

"I love all the things that make a dream or vision really come to life an allow you to be totally lost in the occasion, the sparkle of the lights, the feel of the material, even the sweet smell of a burning candle that's wafting on by," she said.

"It's the little stuff that makes a moment memorable.

"And so the love and passion I have for decorating and parties led to the creation of Teepee Tops By Chloe - it was taken from a wondering dream of what ifs to a full go ahead of why not? And here I am."

"Let's be honest, decorating a party can sometimes be more time consuming than originally thought and usually the cost outweighs the big idea.

"With Teepee Tops everything is cost effective and complete, with an open tent, mattress, sheets, quilt & covers as well as personalised touches, trays or tables for a place to share food, activities and most importantly enjoy that birthday cake."

Mrs Moloney said a huge highlight of her job was seeing the children happy.

"I always had parties growing up as a kid and people would always say 'let's have it at Chloe's'," she said.

"Every year I would always looking forward to my birthday and I would count down the days. I love seeing the children's faces light up after their party."

Mrs Moloney said she gets a lot of her ideas off the app called Pinterest.

"I'm always on it looking for inspiration, and I love being creative and trying new things," she said.

"This month and next month is fully booked which is good.

"My daughter and son help me, and I give them a pay cheque for their work. They love it."