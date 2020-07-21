Gympie mum, 45, tries to take weapon into Supreme Court

The woman confiscated a homemade knuckleduster off her son, and forgot it was in her jacket when she went to enter the court. Picture: File photo

The woman confiscated a homemade knuckleduster off her son, and forgot it was in her jacket when she went to enter the court. Picture: File photo

A GYMPIE region mother who was caught trying to enter the Brisbane Supreme Court with a homemade knuckleduster said she forgot it was in her pocket.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 19yo meth addict racked up 40 charges in 6-month crime spree

* Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

* He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

Mandylee Knight, 45, was charged with possession of a category M weapon, and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard the mother-of-five was charged on February 18, when she tried to enter the Brisbane Supreme Court and security screenings picked up on the object in her jacket pocket.

The item was revealed to be a knuckleduster and Knight was detained by security until police arrived to question her.

Police observed that the knuckleduster looked homemade, and Knight said she had confiscated it off her grown up son, and forgot it was in the pocket of that jacket.

Knight said she was sorry that she had not disposed of it.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined her $100.