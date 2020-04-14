Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

STATE Parliament has not shut Gympie MP Tony Perrett down, nor has it shut him up.

But state MPs have been ordered to close their electorate offices as a coronavirus precaution.

At the same time though, federal MP Llew O’Brien has ruled that if it is good enough for the federal government’s Centrelink workers to keep their workplace open, it should be good enough for its elected representatives as well.

“It’s a new type of busy,” Mr Perrett said as he and staff took inquiries from Gympie region people trying to navigate their way around government services during the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are trying to provide as much information as possible on government assistance to businesses and individuals,” Mr Perrett said.

“Many in our community have also been impacted trying to access government services, dealing with delays to medical procedures, being stranded interstate and overseas and coping with the shutdown of business.

All this has to be done on phone or computer after an order relayed by the Clerk of the parliament, shutting down personal contact at electorate offices, among other precautions.

“The office will be closed to physical access by the public,” the Clerk’s letter said.

Staff have also been instructed not to attend public events and meetings in a work capacity and to adopt social distancing rules while at work.

At a federal level, a spokesman for Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said Mr O’Brien had ruled that he and staff should remain accessible to the public, in the same way commonwealth employees at Centrelink were still at work with the doors open.