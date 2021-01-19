Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

Gympie MP Tony Perrett at his Tansey property, where police are searching for a missing man after his car was found abandoned near there. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

Gympie MP Tony Perrett at his Tansey property, where police are searching for a missing man after his car was found abandoned near there. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

THE search for a 58-year-old man that was last seen two weeks ago in Kilkivan is continuing today after his abandoned car was found near Gympie MP Tony Perrett’s property.

Robert Weber was last seen at the Kilkivan Hotel when he and his dog left in a white Ford Falcon sedan on January 6.

On Sunday his car was found bogged on Mudlo Road at or near Mr Perrett’s Tansey property, north of Kilkivan.

Police search the Tansey property near Mudlo Road. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

An intensive land and air search began that included the use of LifeFlight helicopters, police and SES workers.

“Everyone’s doing their bit to try and locate this gentlemen,” Mr Perrett told Ch 7 Sunshine Coast yesterday.

He said some of his workers who were mustering on the western side of the property had found the abandoned sedan the pervious day.

Searchers on a LifeFlight helicopter scour the Tansey bushland for Robert Weber Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

GYMPIE NEWS: Creeks rise, 110mm recorded in overnight drenching

“He got stuck there – he got wedged on top of rocks and couldn’t get out and then presumably spent some time around the vehicle…(when he)…wasn't found and then decided to head off,” Mr Perrett said.

Authorities have concerns for Mr Weber, who suffers from a number of medical conditions including emphysema and may not be able to make it safely to shelter form where his car was found.

The search continues at Tansey for missing man Robert Weber Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

“Let’s hope he’s beside a water hole or a dam somewhere (and) that he's actually got some sort of sustenance with him,” Mr Perrett said.

Authorities are asking Tansey residents who have property on Mudlo Rd to check buildings and dams.