Gympie MP in Noosa Mayor’s sights over Teewah Beach

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington has gone on the attack over what he calls Gympie MP Tony Perrett's "wilful misrepresentations" and opportunism regarding the intentions and actions of the Teewah and Cooloola Working Group, which wants car permits and camper numbers at Teewah reduced.

"It has been frustrating to witness the State Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, willfully misrepresent the Teewah and Cooloola Working Group (TCWG) with regards to its intentions and actions," Mr Wellington has said today in a Letter to The Gympie Times Editor.

The TCWG was established as a collaborative stakeholder reference group to consider issues relating to Cooloola including Teewah Beach.

"What Mr Perrett has consistently failed to publicly acknowledge is that he is a member of the TCWG," Mr Wellington said.

Campers at Teewah Beach, near Doule Island Point have had to park their cars up on the sand dunes as there is no beach left to drive on.

"Whilst he has only attended some meetings, from the outset he has continued to receive all the same minutes and documents as any other member.

"At no stage has Mr Perrett ever brought any of his concerns to the TCWG. Not once. Nor has he asked to remove himself from the TCWG.

"In his critique of the TCWG, Mr Perrett has intimated that the group is Noosa dominated with a purely Noosa-based agenda.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. The TCWG includes representatives from the Gympie council, Destination Gympie, Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association as well as Mr Perrett as State Member. QPWS and Qld Police provide regular updates to the group on their activities.

"Mr Perrett has suggested that the TCWG is looking to reduce overall visitor numbers to Cooloola. In fact, our deliberations have focussed on peak holiday periods when QPWS camping permits hit 2300 per day and vehicle permits are unlimited.

" One of our main concerns is the visitor experience during these periods. QPWS admits it receives complaints about crowding and safety.

Beach goers are being warned to stay off the dunes as high tides threaten to make Teewah Beach impassable this long weekend.

"Plainly, the environment of the national park also experiences collateral damage at these times, so better management of Cooloola will likely result in improved environmental outcomes.

"""Mr Perrett has also claimed that deliberations about visitor numbers in Cooloola could result in negative impact on businesses in Rainbow Beach.

However, the TCWG has been at pains to ensure this is not the case.

All considerations of limiting permits during peak periods have focussed on visitors accessing the area from the southern, Noosa end.

"We have consistently emphasised that there should be no reduction in permits for people entering Cooloola from the northern Rainbow Beach end.

Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.

"Overall, Mr Perrett's attempts to whip up old and outdated enmity towards Noosa are, in my view, political opportunism.

"Perhaps Mr Perrett might consider whether he wants to join his other northern stakeholders on the TCWG and work towards the betterment of the visitor experience in Cooloola?

"Actively participating in the discussions is surely a better approach than simply throwing rocks at straw men?

"Meanwhile, the TCWG has already achieved improvements by working with QPWS and the police on better education for visitors, improved efforts to prevent visitors driving on the foredunes, and increased police presence on Teewah Beach."

Tony Wellington, Noosa Mayor