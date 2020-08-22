Gympie MP calls to ‘cut the red tape’ stifling businesses

LNP MP Andrew Powell said Gympie region had been “neglected” by the government as he met with local MP Tony Perrett and Chamber of Commerce representatives Tony Goodman, Brendan Allen and Justin Lippiatt.

LNP MP Andrew Powell said Gympie region had been “neglected” by the government as he met with local MP Tony Perrett and Chamber of Commerce representatives Tony Goodman, Brendan Allen and Justin Lippiatt.

GYMPIE needs to grab every growth and investment opportunity in order to kickstart a post-COVID economy as the State Government has “neglected” the region, according to Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett said speakers at this week’s Chamber of Commerce meeting said the time for growth was perfect for the Gympie region, and a plan was needed for successful economic recovery.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“That’s why I invited LNP Shadow Minister State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Planning, Andrew Powell, to meet with key stakeholders,” Mr Perrett said.

“We met with Gympie Regional Council Mayor, Glen Hartwig and Chief Executive Officer, Shane Gray, and then representatives from the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.

Mr Powell said the State Government has “neglected” Queensland’s regions, which had now been dealt the “biggest economic blow in almost a century” by COVID-19.

Tony Perrett and Andrew Powell with representatives from the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Justin Lippiatt, Brendan Allen and Tony Goodman discussing the region’s economic future post-COVID.

“The Government doesn’t have an economic plan for the future, and it is floundering on what needs to be done,” Mr Powell said.

“Proper, strategic, and smart planning will be key to ensuring Gympie makes the best of what’s out there.

“Investment needs to be well directed and well managed.

“We can’t afford any more mucking around; a co-ordinated economic reconstruction is needed to drag us out of recession and create jobs.”

Mr Powell said they would establish an Economic Recovery Agency charged with clearing bureaucratic hurdles.

“The agency will effectively be a Department of Grunt for economic recovery and will have wide ranging legislative powers to implement the LNP’s economic plan,” he said.

Mr Perrett said having a vision of what we want, and planning was key to being ready for a post-COVID economic recovery.

“We have to make it simpler to support our existing local businesses and for medium to large businesses to move and invest here,” Mr Perrett said.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett addresses the Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020.

“Manufacturing and agriculture are among our top five industries and it’s clear that stifling red and green bureaucratic tape should be cut to allow small and medium businesses to invest and create jobs.

“The right investment and policies will provide confidence and unleash the private sector’s potential to value add, borrow, invest, grow and generate jobs especially in our two main economic drivers of manufacturing and agriculture.

“We are in a strategically located high growth commercial and residential corridor with more than three million consumers within two hour’s travelling time.

“This is about lining up the region’s ducks in a row so that we can take full advantage of opportunities,” he said.