Gympie MP calls on State Government to help kids in drought

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has asked the State Government for help with this year's Bush to Beach. Rowan Schindler

THE State Government has been asked to give a hand-up to support children from drought-affected regions to travel to the Cooloola Coast for a holiday.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said he had written to Transport Minister Mark Bailey seeking relief in travel costs to allow the students to enjoy a bush-to-beach experience at Rainbow Beach next month.

"This is a great way to help out those kids from remote and western regions who are doing it so tough during the drought,” Mr Perrett said.

Children from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region visited Rainbow Beach as part of the Bush Kids to the Beach fun in 2017. Rowan Schindler

"The Rainbow Beach Drought Runners and the Tin Can Bay Lions Club worked together last year to bring an excited group of students, and some teachers, to our region.

"Some of them had never been to the beach previously, and because of the length of the drought some had never even been on a holiday.

"Last year's travel costs were pretty hefty considering the whole trip is supported by the generosity of locals.

"Compounding the cost was that Queensland Rail charged at a holiday rate even though their departure was outside the school holiday period.

"That is why I have written to the minister to see whether the government can generously provide either a subsidy or rebate for the travel costs.”