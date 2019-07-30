Gympie MP buys 6 bulls at $570k Woolooga sale

SOLID buyer support and a top price of $10,500 left vendors and buyers satisfied with the results from the recent five-vendor charolais and charbray sale at Woolooga Saleyards.

MORE RURAL NEWS: Charolais fetches top sale at $290k Valley bull sale

Vendors were Kilkenny, Barambah Dale, Wellcamp, Emjay and Celestial.

The sale ring seats had no vacancies and rapid bidding resulted in a total of 123 head sold in just under three hours, with 10 head passed in.

All bulls offered had carcass attributes, age and weight listed to enable buyers to make informed decisions regarding the genetic potential of the animals.

The 57:44 charbray sold for $10,500 to top the sale. Peter Hughes

Charbrays as well as content also included in the comments "generation bred” indicating the use of pure charbrays that will provide a greater level genetic consistency.

Smooth coated animals seemed to be a preference, especially among graziers in or bordering tick infested regions.

Tony and Michelle Perrett, Kilkivan are regular buyers at the sale as they rotate the genetics in their 40-bull herd.

This year, six charolais bulls were purchased for an average of a bit under $7890 with a top of $10,000.

This bull sold by Lawlor Pastoral, Kilkenny stud, was Lot 3 and heralded a good start to the sale following $5500 (lot 1) and $8000 (lot 2), the latter also going to the Perrett family.

Lawlor Pastoral sold a total of 49 charolais for just over $251,000.

(From left) Michael Lawlor, Kilkenny, on the stand with Dan Sullivan and Vince O'Brien, Shepherdson and Boyd. Peter Hughes

Also selling quality charolais, Wayne and Leslie Davis at Barambah Dale, sold 36 head for a $167,300 total.

Michael Connolly, Emjay Charbrays, got that breed off to a good start with a 20-month-old 914kg, C4 generation bred, 52:48, Kandanga Valley Dynamo son that sold for $6250.

In total Emjay sold 22 head for a $90,600 total.

Sale top price of $10,500 was paid by the Jenkins family at Gayndah for a 23-month-old milk tooth weighing 804kg, sold by Anthony and Kylee Curtis, Wellcamp.

Wellcamp sold a total of 13 head for $61,600.

Warren Smith, Celestial Stud sold one for $3250.

Purchased bulls went to buyers from a wide area of the state - Augathella, Sarina, Taroom, Gobongo, Burnett and Brisbane Valleys, into northern New South Wales and most local and regional areas.

Charolais total was $418,350 and for the charbrays $152,200

The auctioneering was conducted by Vince O'Brien and Jack Fogg from Shepherdson and Boyd, Ipswich who bring buyers from their area, and Dan Sullivan, Sullivan Livestock in Gympie.

Don't miss all the rural news in Rural Weekly inside The Gympie Times each Friday