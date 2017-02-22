Gympie 'movement' gets connected at The Pavilion

Gympie Family History Society's Di Woodstock is a co-ordinator of the Connecting the Community event at The Pavilion this Saturday.

THE Pavilion on Gympie's Southside will be pumping with music, movement and people this Saturday as dance groups and a host of community groups come together for the Connecting the Community showcase.

Sporting, dance and special interest groups, clubs, societies and organisations will all be doing demonstrations and presentations.

Mayor Mick Curran will do an official welcome at 11.30am but the day will run from 9am-4pm.

The stage will be on fire, with clogging, ukulele, retro singing, Awake Studios, zumba, Tribal Essence, the U3A Retro Jukebox Singers and belly dancing, just to name some of the line-up.

There will also be space for a more quiet talk from stall holders too (including Cemetery Crawls at 1.45). The list of participants and demonstrations is at the end of the email.

There will be lucky door prizes throughout the day with the major prize (a two day driving course from Roadcraft) drawn at 3pm.

Active Tours and Transfers are offering free travel to and from the event - see their website for further information activetransfers.com.au/ctc/

Participants will include 5th Element Coffee, Australian Motorhoming Lions Club, Awake Dance Studio, Bravo Disability Support Network Inc, Christian Family Church - Kids Club, Cooloola 4WD Club, Cooloola Berries, Cooloola Christian Radio, Cooloola Dragon Boat Club Inc, Cooloola Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Curves Gympie, Eirinn's Experiences, Family Day Care Gympie Region, Friends of the Gympie Regional Gallery, Gusto - Ukelele & Guitar

Gympie & District Community Bank, Gympie & Districts Netball Association, Gympie & Districts Woodworkers Club, Gympie Basketball & Aussie Hoops, Gympie Cats Football Club, Gympie Cemetery Trust, Gympie Chess Club, Gympie Cosplay, Gympie Eight Ball Association, Gympie Family History Society, Gympie Fit Club, Gympie Gem Club, Gympie Girl Guides, Gympie Goaldiggers Toastmasters Inc, Gympie Golf Club, Gympie Patchwork, Gympie Queensland Country Womens Association, Gympie Regional Council, Gympie Roller Sport Club, Gympie Softball, Gympie Stamp Club, Jemma Wilson Offroad Coaching, Motorcycling Qld & Gympie Motorcycle Club, Lazer Assault, Lions Club of Gympie South, Military Brotherhood Motorcycle club, Moonshine Cloggers and "Rise N Shine" Cloggers

MRCCC, Pesart Art and Ceramics by Prue, Picnicn, Qetesh School of Bellydance, Quintessence Belly dancing, Roadcraft, SCIC - Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola Inc,

Stampin Up, Sunshine 60 & Better Group Inc, Teeny Weeny Faeries, Tribal Essence, U3A

Valley Bees/Permaculture/Eating Local/Community Garden, Youth Insearch, Zumba with Lisa and Davida.

Entry is $5 and children get in for free.

Inquiries phone Di Woodstock on 0419 224 628. More information on Connecting the Community at www.connectingthecommunity.com.au