Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash
THE Gympie and Cooloola communities are in mourning over the loss of one of their own in a horrible two car crash at Tinana this week.
74-year-old Bev Nimmo was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white RV heading north on the Iindah Rd West Bruce Highway on-ramp just before 10am Tuesday morning.
Her good friend and passenger, 81-year-old Sylvia Kyte, remains fighting for life in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.
Both women came from the Gympie region and were beloved members of the Chemotherapy In Cooloola Support Group.
They were reportedly heading to the Hervey Bay area for a well-earned break.
Fellow group member Marlene Owen said Bev and her typical dry sense of humour would be greatly missed.
“I’ll remember her as the loveable lady she was, she had a very dry sense of humour. She made us all laugh and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Mrs Owen said.
“She’ll be sadly missed by our support group. We’ve got many photos to look back and smile about with her.
“They were at most of our meetings and they were well-loved by all of us, it’s not only a big loss for us but a tragedy that they were off to enjoy their weekend and this happened.”
Mrs Owen said the community’s thoughts and prayers remained with both families, particularly as Sylvia continues her fight for life.
“I’ve heard that she’s holding her own at the moment, the next four days are quite critical, I have spoken to her family on a couple of occasions. A lot of people are sending their love and best wishes, and that is much appreciated,” she said.
“Let’s not forget Bev’s family and what they’re going through right now.”
Police said the two occupants of the motorhome suffered only minor injuries in Tuesday’s crash.
The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.