Gympie motorists frustrated with bad roads, highways

As part of its Transport Priorities Survey, the Club gave more than 2000 Queenslanders a hypothetical $100 million and asked how they would spend it to improve their local transport network.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said participants in the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gympie, North and South Burnett, and Cherbourg regions said they would allocate almost two-thirds of their total budget to delivering upgrades on the local and State-controlled road network.

"Locals are in the best position to identify the problems their roads face, and when you put the power in their hands it becomes clear what they value most and where they want to see improvements, and they're clearly frustrated by its current state,” Ms Ross said.

"More than 60 percent told us they want to see main roads and highways upgraded due to the amount of traffic using them, with a similar number believing maintenance of local roads aren't up to scratch. They're also concerned about safety on the roads they travel every day.

"Some of the most important projects they told us they want to see delivered include improving safety and flood immunity on the Bruce Highway and duplicating it north of Curra.”

Ms Ross said respondents wished to allocate around one quarter of their budgets to boosting public transport.

"This is because more than 60 percent of locals consider public transport in the region to be insufficient. They also told us services didn't run where they need to,” she said.

"Sadly, regional Queensland is at risk of transport disadvantage because of its smaller populations spread over larger areas, so often it's disregarded when it comes to funding for these services.

"Everyone pays rates and taxes, so we urge all levels of government to consider what's important to the people who contribute to them.”