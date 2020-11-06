Menu
A Gympie man had meth and other drugs in his system when he crashed his motorbike at Victory Heights.
Gympie motorcyclist had meth in his system when he crashed

JOSH PRESTON
6th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A GYMPIE man who had meth and other drugs in his system when he crashed his motorbike while unlicensed had nothing to say to the offences from behind bars.

James Scott Hayes appeared via videolink in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to a charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system at Victory Heights on May 25.

The court heard paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle traffic crash on Barton Rd on that date, finding an unregistered Kawasaki motorcycle that had crashed into a power pole.

While being treated by paramedics, Hayes told them he had consumed illicit drugs prior to the crash. He was later taken to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.

From there a sample of Hayes’ blood was taken for testing and the results showed he had amphetamine, methylamphetamine and two other drugs in his system.

Hayes declined to say anything further to his plea when asked by Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan noted Hayes had been given a one month driving ban for the unlicensed driving charge on a previous occasion, and slapped a cumulative three month disqualification on top of that for the drug driving charge.

