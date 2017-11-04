Gympie mother's plea: 'Please help our suicidal children'

A GYMPIE mother has opened up about how lucky her family is to come out the other side of her son's suicide attempt.

The Gympie woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her son was 25 when he tried to take his own life and had always suffered anxiety and depression, but she had no idea what he was really experiencing.

"Unfortunately, looking back there were probably signs, but we didn't know to look for that,” she said.

"A number of things happened in his life,” she said. "He was very down and had no self-worth and low self-esteem.”

She said professionals explained that people in her son's situation did not necessarily think about the outcome, they just wanted the pain to go away.

"That gave me a great deal of understanding,” she said. "It's like a headache - you just keep taking these things to get rid of the pain.”

The mother said the weeks following her son's suicide attempt were very difficult and there was an obvious gap in support for people.

"Some days all I could do was hug him - if he let me,” she said.

"Most nights I just cried myself to sleep because I didn't know what to do. I just wanted to take that hurt away.”

She said after her son left hospital, they had a three- to four-week wait to see a counsellor.

Desperate at the time, she managed to swap with another appointment.

She said many young people would simply be on waiting lists.

She said her son was lucky to have a supportive family, but it was not the same for everybody.

"My son feels there's a lot of young people out there that don't have that family support.”

The Gympie mother said mental health awareness needed to start as early as primary school, with funding in regional schools put into supporting children from an early age.

She said young people could be mistaken as 'naughty' when it was more about a lack of coping strategies.

"I think it's terrifying there's young people out there that have nothing.”

If you need help, phone Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800 or visit www.kidshelpline.com.au, or phone Lifeline on 131114.