Gympie Mother’s Day online fraud warning

ARTIFICIAL flowers are one thing on Mother’s Day, but fake flower selling websites are another thing again.

Police have warned Gympie people of a range of scams aimed at taking people’s money by fraud in the days leading up to Mum’s big day on Sunday.

Fake floral websites head the list, as crims take advantage of the most purchased items of all for Mother’s Day, flowers.

Police urge people to stick to official sites of local and well known florists and, if unsure, research the company’s ratings, reviews and history before making any payments.

Consumers are also warned to be wary of emails advertising flowers, jewellery, shoes or clothing at vastly discounted prices.

“You may end up paying for items you never receive, or links in an email could be a way for malicious software to be downloaded, compromising your device or even stealing your identity.

They also urge scepticism on gift cards advertised on social media, even those purporting to be from well known firms.

“Don’t purchase gift cards from pop-up ads or messages on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Always go to the website of the retailer from whom you wish to buy a card,” they say.

And be even more wary of promotions offering unbelievably steep discounts and free gift cards, through advertisements or posts on social media, police say.

Police also warn against fake “e-card” shopping vouchers and when shopping online they urge all consumers to use only secured sites, as indicated by the letters “https://” at the start of the web address.

Web addresses beginning “http://”, that is without the “s” are not secured, police say.

This means your information could be compromised.