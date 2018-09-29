Gympie MMA star makes her pro return this weekend
MIXED martial artist and former Gympie woman Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe will make her return to the cage tomorrow when she faces Amber Leibrock at Bellator 206 in San Jose, California, US.
The featherweight, who is originally from Amamoor, has not fought since December last year, when she lost to current champion Julia Budd by split decision at Bellator 189.
MORE ON OUR ARLENE
It marked her second loss to Budd in as many fights. Blencowe, 35, boasts a 10-7 MMA win-loss record, while the 30-year-old Leibrock has three wins from four career fights.
Known for being involved in close contests, seven of Blencowe's 17 total fights have gone to decision, and all four of her last Bellator bouts have gone down to the judges' scorecards.
Five of her 10 career wins have come by way of knockout, while four of her losses came via submission. Leibrock was knocked out by Megan Anderson in her only career defeat.
Leibrock won her last bout by unanimous decision over Janay Harding in May. Blencowe defeated Harding by TKO when the pair fought on the Gold Coast in January last year.
Bellator 206 also features former UFC legends Quinton "Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva squaring off for a fourth time in their careers in a heavyweight bought.
FULL BELLATOR 206 FIGHT CARD - Setpember 29, 2018
Main card
Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi (c) v Rory MacDonald
Heavyweight: Quinton Jackson v Wanderlei Silva
Welterweight: Douglas Lima v Andrey Koreshkov
Featherweight: Aaron Pico v Leandro Higo
Women's Strawweight Keri Melendez v Dakota Zimmerman
Featherweight Gaston Bolanos v Ysidro Gutierrez
Preliminary card
Featherweight: Ignacio Ortiz v Jacob Ycaro
Middleweight: Abraham Vaesau v DeMarco Villalona
Women's Featherweight: Arlene Blencowe v Amber Leibrock
Catchweight (160 lbs): Adam Piccolotti v James Terry
Featherweight: Justin Smitley v Jeremiah Labiano
Bantamweight: Joe Neal v Josh San Diego
Light Heavyweight: Chuck Campbell v Joseph Ramirez
Lightweight: Anthony Figueroa v Samuel Romero
Bantamweight: Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez v Khai Wu
Featherweight: Ricky Abdelaziz v Laird Anderson
Lightweight: Don Mohammed v Salvador Becerra
Bantamweight: Cass Bell v Ty Costa