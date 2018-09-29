Gympie MMA star makes her pro return this weekend

MIXED martial artist and former Gympie woman Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe will make her return to the cage tomorrow when she faces Amber Leibrock at Bellator 206 in San Jose, California, US.

The featherweight, who is originally from Amamoor, has not fought since December last year, when she lost to current champion Julia Budd by split decision at Bellator 189.

It marked her second loss to Budd in as many fights. Blencowe, 35, boasts a 10-7 MMA win-loss record, while the 30-year-old Leibrock has three wins from four career fights.

Known for being involved in close contests, seven of Blencowe's 17 total fights have gone to decision, and all four of her last Bellator bouts have gone down to the judges' scorecards.

Five of her 10 career wins have come by way of knockout, while four of her losses came via submission. Leibrock was knocked out by Megan Anderson in her only career defeat.

Leibrock won her last bout by unanimous decision over Janay Harding in May. Blencowe defeated Harding by TKO when the pair fought on the Gold Coast in January last year.

Bellator 206 also features former UFC legends Quinton "Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva squaring off for a fourth time in their careers in a heavyweight bought.

FULL BELLATOR 206 FIGHT CARD - Setpember 29, 2018

Main card

Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi (c) v Rory MacDonald

Heavyweight: Quinton Jackson v Wanderlei Silva

Welterweight: Douglas Lima v Andrey Koreshkov

Featherweight: Aaron Pico v Leandro Higo

Women's Strawweight Keri Melendez v Dakota Zimmerman

Featherweight Gaston Bolanos v Ysidro Gutierrez

Preliminary card

Featherweight: Ignacio Ortiz v Jacob Ycaro

Middleweight: Abraham Vaesau v DeMarco Villalona

Women's Featherweight: Arlene Blencowe v Amber Leibrock

Catchweight (160 lbs): Adam Piccolotti v James Terry

Featherweight: Justin Smitley v Jeremiah Labiano

Bantamweight: Joe Neal v Josh San Diego

Light Heavyweight: Chuck Campbell v Joseph Ramirez

Lightweight: Anthony Figueroa v Samuel Romero

Bantamweight: Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez v Khai Wu

Featherweight: Ricky Abdelaziz v Laird Anderson

Lightweight: Don Mohammed v Salvador Becerra

Bantamweight: Cass Bell v Ty Costa