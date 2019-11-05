Menu
Temperatures are forecast to shoot up to 37C this week, just as Gympie misses out on the most recent roll-out promise of air-conditioning in state classrooms.
Gympie misses out on ‘Wide Bay’ air con classroom splash

Frances Klein
frances.klein@gympietimes.com
5th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
GYMPIE has a new place on the map, and it’s not in Wide Bay, according to the latest announcement regarding an airconditioning roll-out for Queensland classrooms.

Gympie has been left holding the pedestal fan, after the State Govt announced that close Wide Bay neighbours the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions would get air-conditioning installed in every state classroom. The announcement came under the guise that “all state schools across Fraser Coast and Wide Bay” would be part of the Cooler Schools roll-out, and the blow could not have come at a more relevant time; when temperatures are forecast to shoot up to 37C this week.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said it was clear the move was more about propping up Labor members and candidates in target seats than student welfare across the board.

He said he had no information about whether Gympie region schools would be included at a later date.

“Despite trumpeting that all schools in the Wide Bay are to be air-conditioned the Government has overlooked Gympie,” he said.

“Gympie is apparently no longer part of the Wide Bay. We are left off the map. Wide Bay now stops at the Labor electorate of Maryborough. It’s cynical politics.”

The LNP announced a policy in June last year to air-condition every state school in Queensland, Mr Perrett said.

“Cool kids tend to be smarter and are able to better learn,” he said. “It’s not fair on hard working teachers. Temperatures are set to soar this week in Gympie with 37C forecast for Friday. That means our students will be sitting in classrooms, high school students will be sitting for exams, and teachers will be teaching in sweltering temperatures.”

air-conditioning gympie schools state goverment tony perrett
Gympie Times

