Gympie misses out on veg law hearings, Perrett lets fly

A map of the Mary River catchment, where landowners will be impacted by new vegetations management laws.

GYMPIE landholders impacted by new vegetation management laws have been snubbed by a Labor controlled Parliamentary committee, Gympie MP Tony Perrett claims.

Mr Perrett said the committee would not be holding hearings in Gympie despite some of the changes specifically targeting this region.

"The Government is pushing for further restrictions on vegetation management near watercourses to extend to the Mary and Burnett Rivers catchments,” he said.

"Other than in Brisbane, the only place south of Rockhampton the Labor dominated committee will conduct hearings is in Charleville which is 720km west of here.

"It is supposed to be seriously investigating these laws and yet hearings have missed out on some of the areas which will be most affected.

"Not to mention the tokenistic consultation time frame which runs over the Easter and school holiday period, which is exactly the same as last time when the Government tried to allocate only 19 working days for hearings.

"Despite the legislation not even having been debated and passed in the Parliament the Government has already changed vegetation mapping in preparation of coming after landholders.

"I urge property owners to check the changed mapping on their properties.

"Public submissions have already closed and it is clear that consultation is disingenuous.

"The expansion of Category R to the Mary and Burnett Rivers catchments will make it virtually impossible to conduct activities in some areas.

"It will restrict vegetation control within 50-metres of a defined or mapped watercourse which includes gullies and small drainage features.

"The draconian legislation will redefine high value regrowth to anything 15 years or older, increase penalties ten-fold with liability made retrospective to 8 March, increase powers for green police, and turn self-assessable codes into development approvals.

"It will remove property rights, reduce the productivity of the agricultural sector and threaten local jobs, and seriously affect property values and the ability for farmers to generate incomes and profit margins.

"It demonises farmers, and is an unfair attack on them, their families, and our community.

"Together with forestry and fishing, agriculture is worth 13.9% or $300 million of Gympie's Gross Regional Product and at 26.8% of all businesses is our largest industry sector.”