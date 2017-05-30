Gympie message to abusers: 'We've had enough'

Gympie region civic leaders, businesses and organisations were part of the crowd at the rally against domestic violence in Gympie today (Tuesday).

GYMPIE police, civic leaders, businesses and community organisations joined a crowd of about 80 people on the lawn in front of the Gympie District Court House yesterday to rally against domestic violence.

Red roses were distributed among the crowd to show solidarity and respect for women and to announce to abusers within the community that society has had enough.

Ruth Tidswell addresses the crowd as Gympie rallies against domestic violence. Scott Kovacevic

May is Domestic and Family Prevention Month. Domestic violence claims the lives of an average two women a week in this country.

ENOUGH! Rally MC and Gympie and District Women's Health Centre manager Ruth Tidswell, Domestic Violence Liaison Officer Senior Constable Odette Reid, Mayor Mick Curran, Acting Inspector Chris Mahon, Erin House manager Bernadette Wright and Tania Tisdell, of Laurel Place counselling support centre at the Gympie rally against domestic violence on Tuesday. Rowena Robertson

Most of these killings occur as the women are attempting to leave or after they have left; it is the most dangerous time for a woman in a violent relationship.

The Gympie rally was supported by members of the Cooloola Partnerships Against Domestic and Family Violence Network.

The Gympie Times sports writer Tom Daunt, digital producer Frances Klein and editor Shelley Strachan. Rowena Robertson

The meeting began and finished with live music by Trudie and Kev Irle from Quantum counselling, and Katherine Dennis.

Speakers included Ruth Tidswell from the Gympie & District Women's Health Centre, Mayor Mick Curran, Acting Police Inspector Chris Mahon, Berni Wright from Erin House Community Action and Tania Tisdale from sexual violence counselling service, Laurel Place.

The roses were from Annette Guerts, Florist of Distinction, and the morning was also supported by Gypsy Grind Coffee.

In Gympie, if you or someone you know needs support for domestic and family violence issues help is available from these services:

Community Action Inc Women's Refuge: 5482 7973

DVConnect 24/7: 1800 811 811

Laurel Place (Sexual Assault Service): 5482 7911

Gympie and District Women's Health Centre: 5483 6588

Gympie Courthouse: 54805488

Gympie Community Place, Community Connect Worker: 5482 1147

SCOPE DV: 5430 9300

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

MensLine: 1800 789 978

In an emergency, always phone police: 000