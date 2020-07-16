Menu
Kyle Andrew Alve pleaded guilty to two charges over a violent burglary in Gympie in 2018. Facebook
News

Gympie men accused of violent home invasion face court

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
16th Jul 2020 12:10 AM
ONE of the three men alleged to be involved in a violent burglary in Gympie pleaded guilty to breaking into the property and firing a gun during the crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Kyle Andrew Alve, from Gympie, entered his plea while appearing by video link in Gympie District Court yesterday.

He was arraigned on three counts relating to the break-in on November 28, 2018: entering a dwelling with the intent to commit and indictable offence and use actual violence while armed with a dangerous weapon; going in the night with intent to alarm and discharging a loaded firearm; and grievous bodily harm.

Alve said he was not guilty of the grievous bodily harm charge.

Co-accused Mitchell Bennett Byrne, 28, and also from Gympie, appeared by video link but was not arraigned.

The matter was adjourned until the next district court sitting in Gympie.

The pair were remanded in custody.

A third co-accused will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday July 27.

