Gympie meeting to protest coal mine

Meeting to protest coal mine

FURTHER to Tanzy Smith's excellent article in The Gympie Times, February 28, 2017, the Queensland Government has again disregarded the environment, the communities of the Mary River Catchment and the world renown Ramsar Wetlands, by approving the Colton Coal Mine and the Aldershot C.S.G Mine in the Wide Bay district.

Concerned residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns at the next Gympie Water Air and Soil Protection group meeting to be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 18, Centreplace, Excelsior Road at 4-5.30pm.

All Welcome.

Acting Executive Committee,

Gympie WASP.