Gympie Mayor Mick Curran on the challenges of major projects

The Rattler Family Open Day will take place at the old Gympie station this Saturday.

The Rattler Family Open Day will take place at the old Gympie station this Saturday. SUPPLIED

A Message from Mayor Mick Curran

WE'VE spoken a lot about the project, and the weather hasn't always been on our side however we are putting the finishing touches on The Sands as part of the River to Rail Trail project.

From Friday we are opening up The Sands end of the trail and I would encourage you to head down and take a look.

The Sands end of the Mary River trail will open to the public since its refurbishment this Friday. Renee Albrecht

The River to Rail project, like many others is about improving the liveability of our region and providing outdoor recreational opportunities and spaces.

Now we are in the school holidays, the ARC is another council project which will be visited by many, a state of the art facility which can be enjoyed by all.

This Saturday the Rattler Railway Company is having a family open day - this is another major project which will deliver for our community.

The Rattler Family Open Day will take place at the old Gympie station this Saturday. Eric Taylor

You may have heard a lot about this particular project so head down and have a look for yourself at the work that is being done.

There are at times questions raised about these and other projects.

The closed off entry to The Sands, which will be open to the public from this Friday. Scott Kovacevic

With any major project, we know that there can be challenges along the way, however the benefits of these projects outweigh the challenges as they will continue to deliver social and economic outcomes to our community for generations to come.