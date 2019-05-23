Gympie maths whiz has OP1 in sights

FOR Elora Rookyard, the next six months will be marked by hundreds of dedicated hours of study bolstered by many cups of tea.

The James Nash State High School Year 12 student is aiming for the state's top academic senior score, an OP1, that will cement her ambition to become a senior high school maths and physics teacher.

The academic all-rounder, who excels in maths and German, said her own teachers had been an inspiration when it came to deciding a future career.

"I've had teachers that have a really good understanding of maths and physics and that's what I want to strive to be,” she said.

"If I find that I really enjoy maths I might study mathematics further to be a university lecturer.”

Elora takes any opportunity she can to immerse herself in the subject - taking part in Gympie's Maths Team Challenge every year.

"It's something that once you understand how it works you find it easy,” she said.

"It's just getting the flow of what's happening and it helps you with harder questions.”

If Elora decides to break her studies with travel, her natural grasp of German will serve her well.

But in the meantime, if needing a break from the books, you'll find Elora playing the flute in the school band.