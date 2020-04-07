Gympie markets in lockdown sights

FRESH OR FRESH OUT: Fresh local produce may be off the shopping list if shoppers do not comply with social distancing rules in a time of pandemic.

FRESH OR FRESH OUT: Fresh local produce may be off the shopping list if shoppers do not comply with social distancing rules in a time of pandemic.

CLAIMED social distancing breaches threaten the livelihoods of Gympie region farmers, as well as the availability of fresh local produce at farmers markets.

One Gympie resident, who asked not to be named, said the museum markets at Alford Park were crowded on Sunday, with “people everywhere” ignoring social distancing rules.

The claim follows complaints of social distancing breaches at a Brisbane food market, quickly followed by a warning from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that she would shut the markets down if breaches continued.

Market organisers could not be contacted yesterday, but Gympie Regional council, which leases the Alford Park site to the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum, said the claimed breaches were “disappointing.”

The essence of government advice is that the markets are no longer a social outing, they are places where one person, shopping alone, can buy fresh food and then go home again.

“The markets are very important for local producers and to residents. It would be disappointing if they closed,” council CEO Bernard Smith said.

“The expectation is market organisers will enforce social distancing (or) consider if they should continue to operate.”