Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPEED: A driver detected speeding twice in Cootharaba Rd has told a court his car was too slow to have covered the distance between two alleged speeding offence sites in Gympie.
SPEED: A driver detected speeding twice in Cootharaba Rd has told a court his car was too slow to have covered the distance between two alleged speeding offence sites in Gympie. FILE
News

Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

Arthur Gorrie
by
25th Jun 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE driver accused of twice breaking the all-day 40km/h speed limit near Gympie State High School has told Gympie Magistrates Court his car could not go fast enough to be involved in both offences.

But Noel Graham Faint, 65, of Monkland, said he was tired of the problem and was prepared to accept police evidence, pleading guilty to offences in Cootharaba Rd on May 24 last year.

He said his car could not have covered the distance between the two offence sites in the time alleged by police.

Mr Callaghan fined him $250, plus $198, with no conviction recorded. He said he took into account Faint's good record, with only "seven speeding tickets in 45 years.”

cootharaba rd gympie court gympie crime speeding
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Tell it to jury': Brisbane man's Gympie case goes to trial

    premium_icon 'Tell it to jury': Brisbane man's Gympie case goes to trial

    News Magistrate says jury must assess the facts

    • 25th Jun 2019 4:16 PM
    Gympie's best macadamia growers to be honoured

    premium_icon Gympie's best macadamia growers to be honoured

    News Awards of Excellence will be announced

    • 25th Jun 2019 3:51 PM
    Man runs over cyclist, crushes helmet, continues driving

    premium_icon Man runs over cyclist, crushes helmet, continues driving

    Crime A father-of-two has faced court after he hit a cyclist

    • 25th Jun 2019 3:18 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards