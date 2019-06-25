Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

SPEED: A driver detected speeding twice in Cootharaba Rd has told a court his car was too slow to have covered the distance between two alleged speeding offence sites in Gympie.

A GYMPIE driver accused of twice breaking the all-day 40km/h speed limit near Gympie State High School has told Gympie Magistrates Court his car could not go fast enough to be involved in both offences.

But Noel Graham Faint, 65, of Monkland, said he was tired of the problem and was prepared to accept police evidence, pleading guilty to offences in Cootharaba Rd on May 24 last year.

He said his car could not have covered the distance between the two offence sites in the time alleged by police.

Mr Callaghan fined him $250, plus $198, with no conviction recorded. He said he took into account Faint's good record, with only "seven speeding tickets in 45 years.”