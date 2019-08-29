Gympie man's outstanding career honoured with national award

HALL OF FAME: Garry Davison, who retired from his role as CEO of Jobmatch last month was honoured on Wednesday night as the 10th inductee to the Disability Employment Australia's Hall of Fame at a gala dinner in Perth.

HALL OF FAME: Garry Davison, who retired from his role as CEO of Jobmatch last month was honoured on Wednesday night as the 10th inductee to the Disability Employment Australia's Hall of Fame at a gala dinner in Perth. Donna Jones

DISABILITY Employment Australia honoured an exceptional individual from Gympie for his significant and long contribution to the disability employment sector in a gala dinner at Crown Perth on Wednesday.

This is the tenth year of inductions into DEA's Hall of Fame, with the national awards celebrating outstanding contributions to disability employment.

This year, three remarkable individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame at the dinner on day one of the national disability employment conference.

Garry Davison from Job Match was runner up in the Not for Profit at the 2018 Business Awards. Philippe Coquerand

Gympie disability great Garry Davison was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his long and distinguished service to the disability employment sector.

Garry managed Jobmatch Employment Agency in Gympie from its inception in 1992.

Garry has been heavily involved in the development of the disability employment sector through his involvement with ACE National Network (now Disability Employment Australia), the peak industry body for disability employment services, representing, supporting and resourcing the sector.

He held a variety of executive positions.

Part of the reasoning for his elevation were these statements about him and his career:

Garry's work, efforts, and impact stretch far and wide.

Garry's character, his temperament, disposition and his mettle have moulded disability employment policy and practice across Australia for the better.

For more information on Disability Employment Australia's Hall of Fame visit here.