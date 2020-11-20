Gympie man’s bail refused after frightening DV allegations

A 43-year-old Gympie man has been remanded in custody after an alleged domestic violence breach.

A 43-YEAR-OLD Gympie man has been refused bail amid allegations of frightening domestic violence breaches.

The man appeared in the dock at the Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday and made a lengthy, emotional plea to Magistrate Chris Callaghan asking for his release.

The court heard the allegations against the man included aggressive behaviour and threats towards the victim, as well as threats of self-harm and damage to a property.

The man faces a charge of contravening a domestic violence order.

Mr Callaghan noted the allegations against the man were “serious” and had occurred while he was on bail for a previous bail breach.

Mr Callaghan said he held “grave concerns” for the safety of the man and his victim, and additional concerns that the man would not appear in court for future proceedings.

The man’s bail was refused, and he was remanded to appear in the court again on November 23.