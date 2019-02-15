Gympie man was knighted and served as acting Qld premier

LEGACY: Sir Horace Tozer, born in 1844 and died 1916, is most likely the namesake of Tozer St in Gympie.

ANYONE familiar with Gympie would have heard of Tozer St, but do you know after whom the street is named?

It is highly likely it is named after Sir Horace Tozer, Gympie solicitor and Queensland politician.

Sir Tozer began his career as a solicitor and opened a practice in Gympie the year following the discovery of gold.

He became noted as an authority on mining law and was a member of the Gympie Mining Court - conducted two mining appeals before the Privy Council in London.

He was elected as a member of the Queensland Legislative Assembly as the representative for Gympie and Wide Bay in 1871 but stood down a couple of months later to allow Henry King to take the seat.

In 1880 he was elected as one of the first alderman for Gympie.

Eight years later, he again ran for Wide Bay and won the seat which he held until March 1898.

During his time at the QLA he served as Colonial Secretary and Secretary for Public Works.

Between 1896 and 1898 he was appointed Home Secretary and between March and November 1897 he was acting Queensland Premier in the absence of Sir Hugh Nelson.

It was also in 1897 that he received his knighthood - a KCMG or Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Sir Tozer is also remembered for introducing the Public Service Act of 1896 and the Factories and Shops Act of 1896 - the first legislation in Queensland to regulate shop working hours and conditions.

He also introduced the Election Act in 1897 and the controversial Aboriginals Protection and Restriction of the Sale of Opium Act 1897.

While this last Act was purported to be for the protection of indigenous people from European disease and vice, it became a way for colonists to move problematic first Australians to isolated areas and to remove their basic civil rights.

While this was a dark chapter to his story, he did much good while in office including establishing the Free Public Library in 1895 and the National Art Gallery of Queensland around 1896.

In the second half of 1898, Sir Tozer moved to London, England, and served as Queensland's Agent General until 1909 when he retired due to ill health.

The building from which Sir Tozer practised law in Mary St, Tozer's Building, was put on the Queensland Heritage Register on July 15, 2011.

His son, Vivian Hoyles Tozer, continued his law practice, eventually purchasing the formally leased building in 1949.

He also went into politics and was elected as an MLA.

For 94 years the Tozer family continued the practice in Mary St before it was transferred to the law firm of Jeffery Cuddihy and Joyce in 1990, which continue to operate out of Tozer's Building to this day.