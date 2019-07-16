Menu
IN COMMAND: Trevor Kirk and Kris Janke from Little Haven Palliative Care, Gympie.
News

Gympie man was Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year

Donna Jones
by
16th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
TREVOR "The Commander” Kirk has been volunteering in one capacity or another for half his life.

In fact, in 2009, Trev was voted Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year for the whole of Australia, and Queensland for his many years of dedicated service to the Gympie Soccer Club.

But three years ago, he decided to volunteer to do something more altruistic and joined the team at Little Haven Palliative Care.

One of the more than 140 volunteers for the organisation, Trev takes care of running the Marketplace on Crescent Road.

Under his command are about 30 volunteers who do all sorts of jobs needed to keep the business working smoothly.

Some volunteers will contribute as much as 40 hours of work over their three days a week.

But not content to just work for the organisation, Trev is also a committee member for Little Haven.

"I like to know what all my hard work is working towards and the work this group does, it's just magic,” he said.

Gympie Times

