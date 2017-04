A Southside man in his 30s was taken to hospital after his tea kettle 'exploded'

A GYMPIE man got more than he bargained for when he turned on his kettle yesterday, when the kitchen appliance 'exploded' - inflicting painful burns onto his lower leg.

After the incident at the man's Southside home, he consulted his GP before returning home.

However, a late night call to the local Ambulance service revealed the injury was worse than previously expected, with the wound beginning to blister.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.