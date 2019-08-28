Gympie man told 'see a lawyer' after making DV threats

A Gympie region man's abusive domestic violence threats put him in danger of going to jail.

See a lawyer, man told

"WHEN the courts make orders, they expect compliance,” Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan said when he imposed a suspended jail term on a man who had pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order.

The Veteran man, 28, would have gone to jail on Monday for his abusive breaches and was saved only by his lack of similar offences on his history, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Told that the man was willing to do the Men Choosing Change program, Mr Callaghan said the man had already been ordered to do that program, on February 6.

Told the man was working when he had intended to do the course, Mr Callaghan said the man had not been working for the past three months.

"The courts make orders and they expect compliance. If we don't enforce orders, there's no point making them.

"There is nothing like this on your history or you would be going to jail.

"You not only breached the order,” he said, but the breaches were "verbally abusive messages and threats. That is domestic violence”.

Told the man had wanted to see his daughter, Mr Callaghan said this was not the way to go about it.

"You've got to see a lawyer,” he said, imposing a two-months jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Drug no help for mental disorder: court

A SOUTHSIDE father of two had some mental health problems which might be worsened by marijuana, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Monday.

Steven Robert Clifford Cumner, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana and implements when Gympie detectives exercised a search warrant at his home on June 21.

Mr Callaghan urged Cumner to read research on the connection between marijuana and a worsening of the condition of people prone to mental health disorders.

Noting three previous offences on Cumner's record, he fined Cumner $300.

Marijuana bond

A GYMPIE man found with a small amount of marijuana for his own use was placed on a $200 Good Behaviour Bond for six months, with no conviction recorded, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ashlee Mark Campbell, 24, pleaded guilty to possessing about 2g of marijuana and implements on August 3.