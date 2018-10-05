Menu
BRUCE HIGHWAY CRASH: A 57-year old Gympie man could be charged after a head-on crash on the Bruce Highway on Wednesday night.
Gympie man to face numerous charges over head-on collision

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Oct 2018 10:02 AM
A 57-year-old Gympie man could face several charges after allegedly crashing his car into a semi-trailer on the Bruce Highway earlier this week.

The accident occurred just after 10:40pm near Landsborough, with the driver of the Landcruiser allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The 4WD was travelling south, in the northbound lanes near Caloundra.

Police told media at the time injuries could have been worse if it had not been for the fast thinking actions of the truck driver.

"It would appear at this stage that he's taken quite violent evasive action in the last minute which has probably saved the driver of the other car,” said Snr Sergeant Martin White.

"Something like this in the middle of the night on the main road in Queensland is very frustrating.”

The driver of the 4WD is alleged to have been drink driving.

Police are still waiting for blood tests before charges are layed.

Both drivers were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedic at the scene Nick Haug said one driver had chest injuries and the other man had back injuries.

