Gympie man to face court in Murgon over drug charges
A GYMPIE man is set to face court in Murgon today over drug charges, after police searched his car.
On Monday, June 3 at approximately 9.50pm, police officers pulled over the driver on Barambah Rd, Moffatdale.
After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found items used in connection with dangerous drugs.
As a result, a 41-year-old Gympie man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court today.
He has been charged with possessing utensils and pipes that had already been used.