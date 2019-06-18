Gympie man to face court in Murgon over drug charges

A 41 year old Gympie man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today.

A GYMPIE man is set to face court in Murgon today over drug charges, after police searched his car.

On Monday, June 3 at approximately 9.50pm, police officers pulled over the driver on Barambah Rd, Moffatdale.

After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

As a result, a 41-year-old Gympie man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court today.

He has been charged with possessing utensils and pipes that had already been used.