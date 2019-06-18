Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 41 year old Gympie man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today.
A 41 year old Gympie man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today. Jarrard Potter
News

Gympie man to face court in Murgon over drug charges

Madeline Grace
by
18th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man is set to face court in Murgon today over drug charges, after police searched his car.

On Monday, June 3 at approximately 9.50pm, police officers pulled over the driver on Barambah Rd, Moffatdale.

After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found items used in connection with dangerous drugs.

As a result, a 41-year-old Gympie man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court today.

He has been charged with possessing utensils and pipes that had already been used. 　

crime drug charges gympie murgon murgon court murgon crime south burnett crime the south burnett
South Burnett

Top Stories

    SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: Win 1 of 10 family passes

    premium_icon SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: Win 1 of 10 family passes

    News It is super easy to enter the first of our exclusive competitions for subscribers only - we appreciate your loyalty and we want to show you

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:54 AM
    Popular Gympie region park to get major upgrades

    premium_icon Popular Gympie region park to get major upgrades

    Council News New facilities on the way for tourists, residents.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:52 AM
    Cold shock to the system - Gympie residents freeze

    premium_icon Cold shock to the system - Gympie residents freeze

    News This morning residents awoke to a blanket of fog in Gympie.

    IN COURT: People due to appear in the Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: People due to appear in the Gympie Court today

    News A list of those to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 18