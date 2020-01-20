Menu
Police have charged 30yo Kia Ora man after serious assault.
News

Gympie man to face court for bashing 70yo on Southside

20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
DETECTIVES have charged a 30-year-old man after the serious assault of a person over 60 in Southside Saturday morning.

Police will allege the man from Kia Ora attended a Luckona Court home just before 8am.

He is then believed to have smashed a window and attempted to gain entry to the house.

It will be further alleged the man assaulted another man at the address, before fleeing in a Toyota Hilux.

The 70-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries.

The Gympie man has been charged with attempted enter dwelling by break, serious assault of a person over 60 and stealing.

He is expected to appear before the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Gympie Times

