Gympie man to face court for bashing 70yo on Southside
DETECTIVES have charged a 30-year-old man after the serious assault of a person over 60 in Southside Saturday morning.
Police will allege the man from Kia Ora attended a Luckona Court home just before 8am.
He is then believed to have smashed a window and attempted to gain entry to the house.
It will be further alleged the man assaulted another man at the address, before fleeing in a Toyota Hilux.
The 70-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries.
The Gympie man has been charged with attempted enter dwelling by break, serious assault of a person over 60 and stealing.
He is expected to appear before the Gympie Magistrates Court today.