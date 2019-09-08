Gympie man to be sentenced for one of Qld's rarest charges

A GYMPIE region man is due to be sentenced on a charge finalised only once before in Queensland.

Rare charge comes before the court

A GYMPIE region man is due to be sentenced on a charge finalised only once before in Queensland, the Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

In the court on Thursday, Neil Alexander Schroder, 60, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm to another person in the court after an incident on the Wide Bay Highway at Woolooga on April 1 this year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned the matter over to a long plea date on September 24, noting the difficulty of reaching a decision based on such a new offence.

Mr Callaghan said it would "take time to formulate” a just sentence for the victim, the community and Schroder.

Schroder was allowed bail.

Temper tantrum causes DV breach

A COUPLE'S heated argument over old text messages had the offender hiding the victim's keys from her as she tried to leave before he flew into a rage and trashed their house, the court was told in a separate matter.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been arguing with the victim about trust issues in the relationship on June 14 before he threw a coffee cup through an upstairs window.

Police found various household items trashed when they responded to the victim's call, which she made as she left to take refuge somewhere else.

They also found blood droplets scattered through the house from a cut the man had suffered trying to pick up the broken glass.

Mr Callaghan fined the man $800 and recorded a conviction against him, extending the protection order made against him until 2024.