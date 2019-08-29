Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

Police are urging Gympie car sellers to be more careful.

Police are urging Gympie car sellers to be more careful. TREVOR VEALE

A MAN pretending to be interested in buying a car from a Cedar Pocket address instead stole it and later ditched it somewhere else in the region, Gympie Police have revealed.

Police Media reported the car was taken at about 4pm last Saturday, after the man had gone to the address and checked the car's oil and water.

"The owner had recently placed the vehicle on a local buy, swap, sell site in a hope to sell her car, and was contacted by a woman saying she was interested in coming to look at the car so they arranged a time,” a police statement read.

"Instead a man turned up at the home on foot stating that his girlfriend had dropped him off to check the car out.

"The car was started, bonnet lifted, oil and water checked before the man drove off, failing to return.”

The car was found "burnt out and destroyed” in Traveston three days later, according to the report.

Police issued a checklist for vehicle sellers to "be mindful of”.



Sight the potential buyer's license and check the photo is of the person you are talking too;



Take a photo of the license, including the back page;



Ask for some other form of name ID to provide the license is real and not fake;



Take a photo of the vehicle they arrive in and any passengers (if possible); and



Ask someone to be available with you when the potential buyer inspects the vehicle and accompany them on a test drive.

Once the vehicle has been sold, check that the buyer has transferred the vehicle registration over at the Department of Tansport and Main Roads.

If they have not done this within 14 days, take in your half of the transfer paper and make the changes to prevent any future fines or charges being applied to you and your record.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901644373