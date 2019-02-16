Gympie man sent back to jail after brutal pickhandle assault

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who severely assaulted the father of his then girlfriend with a pickhandle has been sent back to jail.

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who severely assaulted the father of his then girlfriend with a pickhandle has been sent back to jail.

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who severely assaulted the father of his then girlfriend with a pickhandle and later threw himself in front of a moving car while arguing with the girlfriend has been sent back to jail.

Liam Brighton Sing pleaded guilty to all charges, including one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in Gympie District Court on Thursday.

The court heard the victim had attended Sing's home in late 2016 with the pickhandle, expecting to "remonstrate” with Sing before discarding it upon arrival.

Sing then punched the victim as he tried to run away before attacking him with the pickhandle, striking him with it three times, causing him to lose consciousness and sustain serious injuries.

Those injuries included a skull laceration, skull fracture and bleeding within the "internal structures” of the skull, the court heard.

"You should understand just how serious those injuries are, and the risk you ran of going that little bit too far and causing the death of this man which would see you not in this court but the Supreme Court facing the inevitability of a very long sentence of jail,” Judge Glen Cash said in his sentencing remarks.

Sing was arrested and shortly bailed for the offence in November 2016 before committing further offences.

The court was told he went to the house of his then girlfriend and argued with her before telling her he wanted to die, after which he threw himself in front of a moving car and landed on the windscreen.

He caused $2000 in damage and was hospitalised.

Sing also faced various summary offences between June and October last year, which included a wilful damage charge for the community house where he lived and six charges of wilful damage to police property for scrawling graffiti and causing further damage to benches and walls at the Gympie watch house last July.

He breached bail conditions in October when he did not abide by curfew, and failed to appear in accordance with a bail undertaking at Maroochydore for sentencing on the same matters on October 22.

He committed a further act of wilful damage in activating a fire sprinkler at the watch house on October 31.

Judge Cash said the offences indicated Sing was "out of control” at the time and continuing to act in an anti-social manner, while the judge commented on a criminal history which did him "no credit”.

He also noted "positive signs” in the man during his jail term, as well as his youth.

Judge Cash sentenced Sing to two and a half years in jail for the assault, six months for dangerous interference with operation of a motor vehicle, and three months for damaging the community house, all to be served concurrently.

He was convicted with no further punishment for the other summary offences.

Judge Cash noted approximately 114 days spent in pre-sentence custody and ordered the man's release date for August 24.