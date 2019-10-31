Gympie man recognised in global and national awards

This Gympie agent has another two awards to add to his glory wall.

IT’S been a big week for real estate agent Billy Mitchell, with the Gympie man gaining recognition from the industry and from his company, Century 21.

Firstly, Mr Mitchell was named in the top 2 per cent of agents worldwide with Century 21, which is a huge achievement considering there are more than 110,000 agents across the globe – placing him somewhere in the top 2000.

And then on Tuesday he received the news he has been ranked at number 22 of Australia’s best dealmakers in real estate in a national list of top-performing agents.

Mr Mitchell of Century21 Platinum Agents secured his position in the Real Estate Business (REB) Dealmakers 2019 ranking.

The list ranks real estate sales agents across Australia according to a range of metrics, including the number, consistency and growth of sales.

Now in its third year, the REB Dealmakers ranking is an initiative of leading industry resource Real Estate Business, which is produced by award-winning media business Momentum Media.

“The REB Dealmakers 2019 is the pre-eminent ranking of real estate dealmakers in Australia, representing the industry’s top performers,” said Emma Ryan, deputy head of editorial at Momentum Media.

Mr Mitchell is thrilled with the recognition.

He said according to the REB figures, his current success rate on closing his deals is 96.94 per cent and the ranking has him at fourth in Queensland, a pretty sound achievement when compared to metropolitan and coastal market areas.

“To do it in this town is awesome,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said he thrives on the challenges presented by his job and truly loves the work he does.

“No two days are the same and we get to go out and about and view awesome properties and meet awesome people,” he said.

This genuine love of his job is something he feels helps him to succeed, as does the support of his teams at both offices in Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

“I’m lucky, I’ve found something I love and get to do it every day.”