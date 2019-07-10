Gympie man pays the price after paying for stolen boat

RE-CONNECTING with an old mate has ultimately landed a Gympie man in court for possessing a stolen boat and accessories.

Daniel John King, 27, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to receiving tainted property after he agreed to purchase the boat, described as a "15ft tinny”, as well as a boat trailer and outboard motor for $500 in April.

The court heard one of the offenders responsible for a break-in at a Gympie residence revealed the addresses of the stolen items to police, after which officers went to King's home to search it.

There they found the boat with its registration sanded off, and the trailer's registration removed.

King had sanded off the registration in preparation for getting his own, but then learned of the break-in through Facebook, after which he went back to confront his mate.

King reportedly saw a car start and drive away at speed upon returning to the house. He told police he was aware the boat was stolen but "didn't know what to do”.

His solicitor told the court her client was hoping to make a "fresh start” interstate after his latest run-in with the law.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted King's past issues with ice and marijuana, as well as a 15-month prison term with parole after five for a series of break and enters.

Mr Callaghan called King's decision to keep the boat an "error in judgement” but noted his complete lack of involvement in stealing it.

He sentenced King to six months' jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.